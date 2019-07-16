FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal summer pattern returns as river levels rise

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deluge of rain along the Calcasieu River basin on Monday has sent levels quickly up and prompted river flood warnings for points along the river as levels quickly rose on Monday. This water will continue downstream and further rises with crests expected by this afternoon are anticipated at Oberlin, Kinder, Sam Houston Jones State Park, and Old Town Bay by this afternoon.
Meanwhile, our weather gets back to normal rain-wise today with those summer thunderstorms returning in more usual fashion. Still quite a bit of residual tropical moisture in the air should be plenty enough fuel for a good 40% coverage of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms returning throughout the day. A few possible this morning, with another uptick in showers and storms by late-morning and into the afternoon.
Outside of the scattered storms, it will be hotter today with highs back into the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s. As things get back to normal with our weather pattern, temperatures will trend a little hotter each day as only a 20-30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms kicks in for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A big ridge of high pressure builds stronger from the east and the deep tropical moisture in place exits by tomorrow and Thursday.
A small increase in rain chances returns by this weekend, but only for the upward trend in coverage of afternoon thunderstorms that are expected each day into next week. The tropical outlook looks very quiet over the next several days with no new development expected in the entire Atlantic basin.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
