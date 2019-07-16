First Alert Forecast: Back to a typical summer time weather pattern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Finally, we are back to a normal weather pattern. the remnants of Barry have moved on and we do not have any significant rain anymore. Therefore, the heat will be returning along with daily rain chances. However, the rain chances will not be as high as the last few days.
Today, the rain chances are up to 40%. We are ready saw a few showers this morning. There should not be as much rain. It will be scattered in the afternoon. I think most of the rain will come from the temperatures warming up to the 90s. It will feel more like the triple digits most of the day.
Later by sunset, the temperature will start to go down, but will still be quite warm. Temperatures should be in the 80s with heat indices in the 90s. Any rain we see today will come to an end by sunset. So, after sunset, we should not have any more today. It should be a nice evening.
Overnight, the temperatures will still be very warm. It will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. Some places will struggle to fall out of the 80s. With the humidity, it will at least feel like the 80s all night. So, if you are going to be out late, you will still need to stay hydrated since it will be so warm. It will be partly cloudy with no rain.
Wednesday will have about a 30% chance of rain. There will be isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon. So, in the morning and evening there should not be much rain. Any rain we see will come to an end around sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Then the heat index will be up to around 100 degrees. The rain may bring a little relief to help those temperatures. It will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine.
Thursday and Friday both have slightly lower rain chances. I have a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. The rain will be more limited, and the sunshine should out shining. With lower rain chances, the heat will be on. There will not be anything to help cool the temperature down. So, the temperature will be hot. It will feel like the triple digits through most of the day.
Saturday will have rain chances go back up a little bit. It will be back to a 30% chance of rain. It will be a day with isolated showers and a couple storms. Overall, it will be a good day. There will still be plenty of sunshine a few passing clouds. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
Sunday will be about the same as Saturday, but with a few more showers. I have the rain chance up to 40%. So, it will be like a typical summertime day. So, expect pop up showers and storms in the afternoon with more heat. The temperatures should top out in the lower 90s with the heat index getting up to 100 degrees.
The daily thunderstorms will continue next week with some sunshine at times. I have a 40% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday next week. Not everyone will see rain, though. Those that do, will have some heavy downpours at times. That will at least help cool the temperatures down. Highs next week will still be around the lower 90s.
Some good news is that the tropics are quiet. There is nothing likely to develop in the next five days! After having Barry passing through not too long ago, we could use a break from the tropics. So, luckily, we will not have to worry about anything for a while. Don’t let your guard down though. It is still hurricane season, and we are yet to reach the peak of the season. Make sure to always have a plan in place.
