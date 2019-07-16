Calcasieu officials to begin damage inspections Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials on Wednesday will begin inspecting areas damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Barry.
The storm dropped a significant amount of rain in Southwest Louisiana Sunday and Monday, flooding homes and roads.
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Parish Damage Assessment Team will conduct visual, drive-by inspections of impacted areas. The inspections will last approximately two weeks. Crews will be looking for flooding and water damage to exterior walls and roofs, as well as other issues caused by floodwaters.
“The information collected will be utilized for the parish’s preliminary damage assessment to determine eligibility for federal assistance through FEMA,” said Dick Gremillion, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “It is a necessary step to begin the recovery process.”
Residents are also encouraged to report any damages to their homes and businesses online at http://report-la-calcasieu.orioncentral.
Residents in Allen Parish are also asked to report storm damage.
