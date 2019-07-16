Back to School Supply Drive

Each year, families in need have to send their children back to class without the basic supplies they need for success. And just as often, dedicated teachers are reaching into their own pockets to fill the gap.
KPLC, Wendy’s and DeWanna’s Closet are teaming up to make sure every child is ready to learn.
Here’s how you can help - on Friday July 26th drop off any new supplies at Wendy’s at the corner of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road and drop off any new school supply or uniform and Wendy’s will give you a $2 off a Baconator Combo! Volunteers will be set up in the parking lot to take your donations from 6am -6:30pm, you don’t even have to get our of your car!
Needed supplies include uniforms, belts, shoes, socks, underwear, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, scissors, loose leaf paper, notebooks, binders, ziplock bags, paper towels, glue sticks and backpacks.
Together … let’s make sure every child is ready to head back to school.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.