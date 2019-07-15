SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2019.
Michelle Renee Weldon, 20, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Amber Celeste Bohannon, 26, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jamar Marquise Stewart, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Marilyn Elaine Clavier, 54, Sulphur: Aggravated assault (2 charges); third offense DWI; hit & run driving; aggravated flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jason Edward Sanders, 37, Lake Charles: Expired plates; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Sakata Jockell Clophus, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; contempt of court (2 charges).
Jonathon Chance Trahan, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Willis James Pinion, 39, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; parole detainer.
Jeremy Jerome Clarkson, 32, Deridder: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; trespassing.
Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges); aggravated property damage; battery (2 charges).
Ronald James Rozas, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Zachery Kane Vezina, 41, Ragley: Fourth offense DWI; operating while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.