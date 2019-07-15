SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2019

July 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2019.

Michelle Renee Weldon, 20, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 26, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Jamar Marquise Stewart, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Marilyn Elaine Clavier, 54, Sulphur: Aggravated assault (2 charges); third offense DWI; hit & run driving; aggravated flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Jason Edward Sanders, 37, Lake Charles: Expired plates; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.

Sakata Jockell Clophus, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jonathon Chance Trahan, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Willis James Pinion, 39, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; parole detainer.

Jeremy Jerome Clarkson, 32, Deridder: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; trespassing.

Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges); aggravated property damage; battery (2 charges).

Ronald James Rozas, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Zachery Kane Vezina, 41, Ragley: Fourth offense DWI; operating while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

