Officials urge residents to report damage from Barry

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Local officials are urging residents whose homes were damaged or flooded during the heavy rains last night and today to report it to them.
Officals in Oakdale and Allen Parish say the state has contacted them asking for a list of damaged home.
To report a damaged home in rural Allen Parish, email estrother@appj.us, or call the Police Jury at 337-639-4328. You can also report flood damage to Allen Parish through Facebook.
Allen Parish residents within city limits should report flooding to their local mayor’s office.
Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul said through Facebook to report damage to Oakdale City Hall at 318-335-3629.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.