Officials urge residents to report damage from Barry

Flooding on La. 26 near Oberlin. (Source: Kurt Smith)
By Johnathan Manning | July 15, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 4:59 PM

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Local officials are urging residents whose homes were damaged or flooded during the heavy rains last night and today to report it to them.

Officals in Oakdale and Allen Parish say the state has contacted them asking for a list of damaged home.

To report a damaged home in rural Allen Parish, email estrother@appj.us, or call the Police Jury at 337-639-4328. You can also report flood damage to Allen Parish through Facebook.

Allen Parish residents within city limits should report flooding to their local mayor’s office.

Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul said through Facebook to report damage to Oakdale City Hall at 318-335-3629.

Calcasieu Parish is also asking for damage reports, which can be made HERE or by visiting cppj.net. The parish says the reports help the police jury determine flood problem areas and repetitive flood loss properties, as well as assist in assessing damages and planning for future flooding events.

