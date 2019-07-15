LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Oberlin Civic Center opens as shelter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Barry moves out of Southwest Louisiana we are receiving reports of flooding across our area.
We have a list of road closures throughout Southwest Louisiana HERE.
12:10 a.m.: We spoke with Sheriff Tony Mancuso about the dangers of trying to drive through high water. He says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has already had two high water rescues today that could have proved fatal for the drivers had deputies not been able to rescue them.
12:05 a.m.: We spoke with Deputy Blair Fontenot with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department about the dangers of ignoring barriers during flooding.
11:58 a.m.: DOTD says that US 171 has reopened along most of its route. There is still high water along much of the road and it is still closed southbound from mile marker 11 -13.
10:40 a.m.: The Oberlin Civic Center has been opened as a shelter, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Red Cross is set up there.
9:00 am: Sheriff Tony Mancuso warns drivers to stay off flooded roads.
8:35 am: Oberlin and Oakdale are continuing to see rainfall this morning as some residents deal with flooding in their homes.
8:05 am: Rain is beginning to fall again in northern Clacalsieu Parish keeping water on already flooded roadways.
7:35 am: Rising waters in areas like Oberlin are beginning to flood some homes.
7:10 am: Rain is continuing to raise water levels on some already flooded roadways in areas like Oberlin.
7:00 am: The Allen Parish School Board says that all Allen Parish schools and their central office will be closed today due to high water.
6:35 am: Areas across Allen Parish, including Oberlin, are reporting flooding across a number of roads. Authorities remind those out driving not to try and cross high water. Even if your vehicle can get across the wake of your vehicle can send water into people’s homes.
6:33 am: Commander James McGee talks with us about what to do if you find yourself stranded in high water.
6:09 am: Reports of flooding are coming in from authorities across Southwest Louisiana including Oberlin where a number of roads are closed.
6:06 am: Sheriff Tony Mancuso talks with us about flooding in our area and staying safe in the wake of Barry.
6:05 am: DOTD is reporting that Hwy 171 from Moss Bluff to the Ragley Overpass is closed due to flooding.
6:00 am: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Northwestern Jeff Davis Parish, Beauregard Parish, Northern Calcasieu Parish, and Allen Parish until 10:15 am.
5:30 am: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to rescue people from homes that are being flooded out with high water. Some are reporting that there are areas in Moss Bluff with water so deep it comes up to your shoulders.
Authorities are reminding residents not to drive over high water.
5:00 am: Authorities have made 9 high water rescues so far this morning as flooding continues in northern Calcasieu Parish.
4:30 am: Authorities in Moss Bluff have are currently making high water rescues as many roads are beginning to flood.
