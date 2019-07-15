7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2019

The defense sees plenty of experience back as well including second-team all-district lineman, Gabe Johnson. Johnson dealt with injuries a year ago, but he's healthy now according to coaches and his power will help him be the anchor on the defensive line. Thomason will be expected to play double duty as will Maze and Drost at defensive end. The Saints lost two strong linebackers to graduation and the team is hoping John Reina and Carson Mixon can fill the void despite the lack of starting experience. The secondary should once again be the team's strength with the return of Gabe Meyers at cornerback (led the team with four interceptions) and safety Joe Percle (finished with 82 tackles last season). Michael LaVergne and Gage Williams will also contribute at corner, while J'uan Seymore joins Percle at safety. Percle is the leader of the defense and has shown to be a dependable defender no matter where he plays.