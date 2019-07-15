7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2019

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just four weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven surprise teams this upcoming season. The only criteria for teams selected is that they must have had a losing record the season before.
7. ST. LOUIS SAINTS (5-7 in 2018)
St. Louis opens our list at the seven spot in large part thanks to the momentum the team carries over from last season. After a 1-5 start, the Saints rolled off wins in four of their last six games. A younger wave of players was a big factor why and they return this season with 13 starters ready to contribute.
SLC welcomes back seven returning starters on offense including quarterback Cooper Miller. The rising junior took over the job a few weeks into the season and helped lead the Saints to all five of their wins. His poise and even-keeled nature stand out as his strengths. Joining Miller in the backfield is Evan Joubert, Jadon Johnson, Wesley Maze and J'uan Seymore. Joubert will be expected to lead the team in rushing once again due to his limiting of negative plays, while Joubert adds a playmaking versatile style and Seymore is more of a physical runner along with Maze. At receiver, Johnson is expected to contribute, along with Chase Wilson and Charlie Drost at tight end. Drost moved over from tackle and doesn't mind doing the dirty work in the run game. On the offensive line, Timothy Thomason and Win Goodwin will anchor a unit that is still searching for depth.
The defense sees plenty of experience back as well including second-team all-district lineman, Gabe Johnson. Johnson dealt with injuries a year ago, but he's healthy now according to coaches and his power will help him be the anchor on the defensive line. Thomason will be expected to play double duty as will Maze and Drost at defensive end. The Saints lost two strong linebackers to graduation and the team is hoping John Reina and Carson Mixon can fill the void despite the lack of starting experience. The secondary should once again be the team's strength with the return of Gabe Meyers at cornerback (led the team with four interceptions) and safety Joe Percle (finished with 82 tackles last season). Michael LaVergne and Gage Williams will also contribute at corner, while J'uan Seymore joins Percle at safety. Percle is the leader of the defense and has shown to be a dependable defender no matter where he plays.
Special teams is always key to St. Louis' success and Jack Watson should be the next Saint to continue the legacy.
With plenty of returning experience and a more favorable schedule, expect the Saints to bounce back in 2019.
