FLOODED: Parts of SW Louisiana receive nearly 17 inches of rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 2:45 PM for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes in what has resulted in life-threatening flash flooding since the first rains began Sunday evening.
Doppler radar and gauge measurements indicate some areas have received nearly 17 inches of rain with widespread totals of 6 to 12 inches of rain since Sunday evening.
The warned area could receive another 2 to 4 to possibly up to 6 inches through mid-afternoon when the flash flooding warning is set to expire at 2:45 PM.
Hardest hit was parts of Allen Parish where major flooding has occurred from Oberlin to Oakdale. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, the Oberlin Civic Center has been activated as a shelter, the Red Cross has set up to assist.
Extremely heavy rainfall has quickly filled our river basins and resulted in rapid rises along the Calcasieu River basin, with additional rises and changes to forecast crests likely over the days ahead. This is a developing situation and if you live near the Calcasieu River, make plans now to move to higher ground if necessary.
Many homes and businesses throughout Allen Parish and northern Calcasieu Parish have experienced flooding today and countless roads remain flooded, impassable or too dangerous to drive over due to high water this afternoon.
Continue to follow this developing situation and remain weather aware through the afternoon as more rain continues to fall.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
