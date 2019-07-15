FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flooding rains beginning to subside this afternoon but the damage has been done

The good news is that after today, rain chances will be much lower as the muggy summertime pattern returns and allows for temperatures to get hotter, our usual one or two pop-up afternoon storms but nothing more than that! Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm as remnant tropical moisture continues to lessen by mid-week. High return to the 90s and lows at night in the 70s. A daily 20-30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day through the upcoming weekend.