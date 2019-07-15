FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flooding rains beginning to subside this afternoon but the damage has been done

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The remnants of Barry were no match for Southwest Louisiana this morning, dumping well over 15 to nearly 17 inches of rain across parts of northern Calcasieu, southeastern Beauregard, and a large swatch of Allen Parish, specifically areas around Oberlin and Oakdale, closing roads and flooding homes and businesses.
Strong southerly winds on Sunday also made for some road flooding in Cameron and southern Calcasieu Parishes on Sunday, specifically around Calcasieu Lake and in the Deatonville area. Some minor coastal flooding is expected along the coastline and inland along the I-10 beach, but this should relax a bit after high tide later this afternoon and evening.
The good news is that after today, rain chances will be much lower as the muggy summertime pattern returns and allows for temperatures to get hotter, our usual one or two pop-up afternoon storms but nothing more than that! Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm as remnant tropical moisture continues to lessen by mid-week. High return to the 90s and lows at night in the 70s. A daily 20-30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day through the upcoming weekend.
With Barry now on the departure, the remainder of the tropical outlook for the week ahead looks quiet. A couple of tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic that appeared to have a chance of development last week are no longer a factor as dry Saharan Dust and wind shear has squashed their development chances. No new tropical formation is expected over the week ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
