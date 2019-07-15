ROAD CLOSURES: U.S. 165, U.S. 171 reopen

ROAD CLOSURES: U.S. 165, U.S. 171 reopen
July 14, 2019 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 1:28 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flash flood warnings have been extended until 10:15 a.m. for portions of SWLA as heavy rain continues. This has caused traveling to become dangerous. Remember: Turn around don’t drown!

Allen Parish:

  • US 165 at Deer Pen Road (north of Oberlin) has reopened, but has high water.
  • La. 113 from US 190 to milepost 1 is CLOSED.
  • La. 26 east of Oberlin has high water.
  • US 190 in Reeves is experiencing high water.
  • US 165 southbound near Blue Blush Road is experiencing high water.
  • US 165 northbound, north of Oberlin is experiencing high water.
  • LA 1151 near Neville Vizina Rd. is experiencing high water.
  • Norris Road between Bluebush Road and Ward Road are experiencing high water.
  • Bluebush Road is experiencing high water.
  • River Dam Road is experiencing high water.
  • Cypress Creek Road is experiencing high water.
  • Callahan Road is experiencing high water.
  • Pine Lane is experiencing high water.
  • Jones Lane is experiencing high water.
  • Creel Lane is experiencing high water.
  • New Street is experiencing high water.
  • 7th Street Extension in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
  • Mowad Drive is experiencing high water.
  • Terry Lane is experiencing high water.
  • Mockingbird Lane is experiencing high water.
  • Lisa Lane is experiencing high water.
  • West Beck Avenue is experiencing high water.
  • East 7th Avenue in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
  • North 13th Street in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
  • Williams Street in Oakdale is closed.
  • Parts of 7th Avenue in Oakdale are closed.
  • Parts of Mill Street in Oakdale are closed.
  • Parts of Crestwell Street in Oakdale are closed.
  • The Oak Park Subdivision in Oakdale is closed.
  • 6th Street in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
  • 13th Street in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
  • West 4th Avenue in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
  • Main Street near the Oberlin Courthouse is experiencing high water.
  • Lauderdale Wood Yard Road near the Allen Correctional Center is experiencing high water.
  • Hickory Flat Road is experiencing high water.
  • Neville Vizena Road is experiencing high water.
  • Green Oak Road is experiencing high water.
  • Lizzy Cole Road is experiencing high water.
  • Parish Line Road is experiencing high water.
  • Old Ferry Road is experiencing high water.

Beauregard Parish:

  • HWY 171 from Moss Bluff to Ragley is open northbound but still has high water along the route. DOTD says that the route remains closed southbound from milepost 11 - 13.

Calcasieu Parish:

  • LA 184 (MM 24) just south of Black Bayou Bridge is experiencing high water.
  • HWY 171 from Moss Bluff to Ragley is open northbound but still has high water along the route. DOTD says that the route remains closed southbound from milepost 11 - 13.
  • Holbrook Park Road and Cooley Road are experiencing high water.
  • Stagecoach Lane is experiencing high water.
  • Bigwoods Starks Road and Church Street are experiencing high water.
  • Anthony Ferry Road near the Anthony Ferry Boat Launch is experiencing high water.
  • 1st Street through 3rd Street along Highway 12 in Starks are experiencing high water.
  • East and West Levingwood Road is experiencing high water.
  • Evangeline Highway between JE Miller Road and Old River Road are experiencing high water.
  • The intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Sutherland Road are experiencing high water.
  • Number 7 Road at Big Woods Road is experiencing high water.
  • Paul White Road is experiencing high water.
  • Coffee Road is experiencing high water.
  • Perkins Ferry Road at Clark Court is experiencing high water.
  • High Hope Road is experiencing high water.
  • Highway 27 at Bankens Road is experiencing high water.
  • Gillis Cutoff is experiencing high water.

Cameron Parish:

  • The Cameron Ferry will be returning to intermittent service. The ferry could be shut down temporarily due to high wind gusts.

