Calcasieu River, English Bayou closed due to excessive flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River and English Bayou are closed to all recreational boat traffic due to flooding following heavy rains Sunday night and Monday morning, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced.
The closure order is for the Calcasieu River, English Bayou and all areas north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line, including the West Fork of the Calcasieu River.
All Calcasieu Parish boat launches are closed and barricades have been placed at each location. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division patrols will be out to enforce these closures.
The police jury and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued an Emergency Declaration to close the Calcasieu River and English Bayou, an order that will remain in place until river levels return to normal.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.