Boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker killed in Virginia Beach crash

Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, from Virginia Beach, Va., lifts his arms and signs to his supporters after defending his title with an 11th round TKO against Diobelys Hurtado from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, at the Atlantic City Convention Hall Ballroom Jan. 24, 1997. Whitaker will make at least $6 million for his WBC welterweight title defense against Oscar De La Hoya on pay-per-view outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Source: AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)