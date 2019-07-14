Houma PD: Three arrested after breaking into boat during Hurricane Barry

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Houma Police Department arrested three people Saturday afternoon who are accused of breaking into a boat during Hurricane Barry.
Police say 25-year-old Dawn Baker, 27-year-old Diamond Harold and 37-year-old Kenneth Benoit broke into a vessel stored at the Downtown Marina just after Noon. When officers arrived at the scene, the three suspects were attempting to flee the area on foot.
All three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody without incident.
Baker was found to be in possession of a beer and a handheld VHF radio that was taken from the boat. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana. She was booked with one count of looting and possession of marijuana.
In addition to one charge of looting, Harold was booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also booked on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Benoit was booked with one count of looting.
