Barry has moved out of SWLA, but we’ll still see rain through Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 4 pm Update: Barry has weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. We are still feeling the effects of Barry in SWLA with wind gusts greater than 40 mph at times along and south of the I-10 corridor.
Tropical Storm Barry has moved out of SWLA and is almost into Arkansas. Sustained winds are at 40 mph and Barry is expected to quickly weaken to a tropical depression. We will continue to see these off and on showers and rain moves inland off the Gulf of Mexico. We’re also seeing sustained winds between 15-20 mph with gusts of tropical storm force along the coast. Winds are still gusty along the I-10 corridor in excess of 30 mph. All winds are out of the south creating high tidal surges along the northern shore of Lake Charles and other larger bodies of water across SWLA. We’re also experiencing that abnormally high tide along the coast in Cameron thanks to that same wind.
We’re still in a Flash Flood watch until later Sunday evening for SWLA as rain has been training across the same areas for the majority of the last 12 hours. Areas to our east that are receiving the heaviest of the rain are under flash flood warnings.
Winds are expected to die down later tonight with rain lingering. Into Monday we’ll still be dealing with those pockets of rain as more moisture moves inland off the Gulf. Thankfully winds will have died down and we’ll only be dealing with a light breeze associated with the rain moving across the area. Clouds stick around through the majority of the day helping to keep temperatures cooler in the mid 80s for highs. Overnight rain begins to move out of the area, but with greater moisture in the air expect numerous afternoon showers and storms for Tuesday. We’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds reaching the low 90s by the afternoon.
We’ll be right back into that Summer time pattern with afternoon showers on Wednesday at a 30% chance and high temperatures reaching the low 90s. That heat will be back on with heat indices in the triple digits. Overnight lows barely fall with lows dropping into the upper 70s overnight.
Thursday and into the weekend expect much of the same with partly cloudy conditions and high temperatures in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits once again. We’ll also see afternoon showers through the weekend on the lower side with only a 20% chance.
