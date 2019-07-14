Barry has moved out of SWLA, but we’ll still see rain through Monday

Tropical Storm Barry has moved out of SWLA and is almost into Arkansas. Sustained winds are at 40 mph and Barry is expected to quickly weaken to a tropical depression. We will continue to see these off and on showers and rain moves inland off the Gulf of Mexico. We’re also seeing sustained winds between 15-20 mph with gusts of tropical storm force along the coast. Winds are still gusty along the I-10 corridor in excess of 30 mph. All winds are out of the south creating high tidal surges along the northern shore of Lake Charles and other larger bodies of water across SWLA. We’re also experiencing that abnormally high tide along the coast in Cameron thanks to that same wind.