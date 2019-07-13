TRACKING BARRY: Sheriff Tony Mancuso gives storm safety tips

“Everybody is on the same page and ready so just because we didn’t do an evacuation, and just because we didn’t do a curfew, doesn’t mean we aren’t out of the woods. Use common sense, don’t go joyriding if you don’t have to, and if there is localized flooding be careful and mindful that sometimes these waters if you drive through them it ends up pushing water into people’s houses and things like that, and there’s a danger of toppled trees,” Mancuso said.