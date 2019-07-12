Rolling Stones rescheduled for Monday due to Barry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour has been rescheduled to Monday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Your current tickets will be valid for the show.
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
“Due to the weather we’re moving Sunday’s Superdome show to Monday,” the band said on its Twitter account.
The band said ticket holders would be receiving more information by email from Ticketmaster.
The Rolling Stones were scheduled to play at Jazz Fest on May 2, but had to cancel after lead singer Mick Jagger was diagnosed with a heart problem.
