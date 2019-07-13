Rangers rally from 4 down to beat Astros 9-8 on Santana hit

The nine combined home runs were the most in a game at the Rangers' ballpark since 2010, when Texas and Boston also combined for nine homers. ... Cole has 42 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings in four starts against Texas this season. ... Gallo has four homers in 22 career at-bats against Cole. ... Andrus' two stolen bases gave him 21 for the season. It is his club-record 10th season with at least 20.