Louisiana Greyhound bus routes affected due to Tropical Storm Barry
By Felicia Michelle | July 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:16 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Area Greyhound stations are experiencing cancellations and delays associated with Tropical Storm Barry.

The following services have been affected in both directions as of Friday, July 12 until further notice:

  • Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama.
  • Shreveport, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Memphis, Tennessee and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  • Ruston, Louisiana and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  • Lafayette, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New Orleans bus station at 1001 Loyola Ave New Orleans, LA 70113 is closed.

For additional information or to reschedule your trip call 1-833-233-8507.

