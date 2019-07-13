LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Curfew issued for Oakdale, extra patrols out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re expecting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and wind later today as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
There area currently no road closures being reported.
Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.
3:40 p.m.: Spokesperson Margaret Harris says Entergy is making a repair near Mill Street and Martin Luther King Highway. It requires a 45 minute outage to relocate a utility pole. This outage is unrelated to Tropical Storm Barry.
3:35 p.m.: A viewer near Carlyss sent in these pictures of storm clouds rolling in.
1:03 p.m.: Barry has made landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm, according to a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
12:35 p.m.: The City of Oakdale now has a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Saturday.
12:00 p.m.: The Entergy trucks are in Lake Charles, and so far there are no major power outages in SWLA.
11:45 a.m.: VIDEO: Residents in Terrebonne Parish fight to rescue livestock trapped in floodwater >>
11:40 a.m.: Entergy is currently reporting that over 70,000 customers are without power throughout the state. So far, no major outages are affecting Southwest Louisiana.
10:40 a.m.: Spokesperson Margaret Harris says Entergy crews are still performing proactive tree trimming work as company officials watch Barry’s tracks.
Restoration workers are moving into place across the state.
There are no significant outages in our area at this time, which is good because buckets can not go in the air after winds reach 30 miles per hour, which will slow any restoration work.
10:30 a.m.: Here is the latest Barry track.
10:30 a.m.: Authorities in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish say no curfews are in place as Barry approaches the Gulf shore, but extra patrols have been put on the streets.
9:20 am: Entergy is reporting that power in the Lacassine and Welsh area has been restored.
7:30 am: Entergy is reporting about 600 customers without power in the Lacassine and Welsh area.
6:30 am: Beauregard Electric reports that power has been restored to most customers in the Ragley and Longville area.
5:45 am: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis , and Vernon Parishes.
A Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Cameron Parish.
5:30 am: A Flash flood watch is in effect for eastern Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Allen Parishes through Sunday evening.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis
4:00 am: Beauregard Electric is reporting over 400 people are currently without power near the Ragley and Longville area.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.