LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Curfew issued for Oakdale, extra patrols out

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Curfew issued for Oakdale, extra patrols out
GF Default - KPLC First Alert Forecast Nightcast: The latest on Tropical Storm Barry
July 13, 2019 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:36 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re expecting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and wind later today as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.

There area currently no road closures being reported.

Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.

3:40 p.m.: Spokesperson Margaret Harris says Entergy is making a repair near Mill Street and Martin Luther King Highway. It requires a 45 minute outage to relocate a utility pole. This outage is unrelated to Tropical Storm Barry.

3:35 p.m.: A viewer near Carlyss sent in these pictures of storm clouds rolling in.

Tropical Storm Barry clouds rolling in
Tropical Storm Barry clouds rolling in (Source: KPLC Viewer)

1:03 p.m.: Barry has made landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm, according to a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

12:35 p.m.: The City of Oakdale now has a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Saturday.

12:00 p.m.: The Entergy trucks are in Lake Charles, and so far there are no major power outages in SWLA.

Entergy trucks in SWLA prepare for Tropical Storm Barry
Entergy trucks in SWLA prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

11:45 a.m.: VIDEO: Residents in Terrebonne Parish fight to rescue livestock trapped in floodwater >>

Horses rescued from flood waters in Terrebonne Parish

11:40 a.m.: Entergy is currently reporting that over 70,000 customers are without power throughout the state. So far, no major outages are affecting Southwest Louisiana.

10:40 a.m.: Spokesperson Margaret Harris says Entergy crews are still performing proactive tree trimming work as company officials watch Barry’s tracks.

Restoration workers are moving into place across the state.

There are no significant outages in our area at this time, which is good because buckets can not go in the air after winds reach 30 miles per hour, which will slow any restoration work.

10:30 a.m.: Here is the latest Barry track.

10:30 a.m.: Authorities in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish say no curfews are in place as Barry approaches the Gulf shore, but extra patrols have been put on the streets.

9:20 am: Entergy is reporting that power in the Lacassine and Welsh area has been restored.

7:30 am: Entergy is reporting about 600 customers without power in the Lacassine and Welsh area.

Lacassine and Welsh power outage
Lacassine and Welsh power outage (Source: Entergy)

6:30 am: Beauregard Electric reports that power has been restored to most customers in the Ragley and Longville area.

5:45 am: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis , and Vernon Parishes.

A Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Cameron Parish.

Tropical Storm Warning
Tropical Storm Warning (Source: KPLC)
Watch and Warning
Watch and Warning (Source: KPLC)

5:30 am: A Flash flood watch is in effect for eastern Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Allen Parishes through Sunday evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis

Flash Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch (Source: KPLC)

4:00 am: Beauregard Electric is reporting over 400 people are currently without power near the Ragley and Longville area.

Beauregard Power Outages
Beauregard Power Outages (Source: Beauregard Electric Company)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.