Barry continues to slowly move NW through Acadiana this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Barry is located about 20 miles WSW of Lafayette with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is continuing to move slowly toward the NNW at only 7 mph.
Hurricane watches have been canceled for eastern Cameron Parish, but tropical storm warnings remain in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana.
The storm will continue to gradually weaken over the next 24 to 48 hours but the track will begin to result in deteriorating conditions over parts of SW Louisiana through tomorrow morning.
Highest impacts will be noticed across Jefferson Davis, eastern Cameron and Allen parishes as winds of tropical-storm-force could continue to result in sporadic and even more widespread power outages through late tonight and Sunday.
The good news so far for our area is that rain has not been a big issue, as those impacts will continue to be greatest by Sunday and even into early Monday as rain could be locally heavy at times.
This continues to be a developing situation, and the entire First Alert Weather Team will be continuing to track the movement and impacts that Barry will continue to bring to all of Southwest Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.