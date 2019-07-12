Barry upgraded to a hurricane in the Gulf

While a turn sooner to the north would not be a good for residents or SE Louisiana, it could be a better thing in general as it would likely mean a much weaker storm as it would spend less time over water and have less time to fully organize into anything other than at most, a category one hurricane. The more westward the push before the turn would give the storm more opportunity over water to strengthen which is an option of it were to move closer to the left side of the projected cone of uncertainty and affect SW Louisiana, so that is still something we need to watch closely.