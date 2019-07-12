SWLA Arrest Report - July 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2019.
Nathaniel Dale Anderson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Julius James Bell Jr., 39, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Adalberto Miranda Santos, 41, Vinton: Child endangerment; federal detainer.
Kalee Alise Mancha, 33, Vinton: Child endangerment; aggravated battery.
Rachel Nicole Trahan, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Isiah Alexander Dorsey, 38, Dallas, GA: Carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges).
Reginald James Poullard, 41, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dorin Brent Moore, 54, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Christopher Norman Sharbono, 40, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Bryce Donte Conley, 18, Iowa: Burglary (5 charges); theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm.
Ryan Darrel Bell, 28, Kileen, TX: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kenneth Richard Squibb, 36, Westlake: Instate detainer; probation detainer; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; racketeering.
Shahron Anthony Prater, 46, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jarvis Jerome Pierre Jr., 17, Lake Charles: Armed Robbery; attempted armed robbery; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect.
Montrise Ann Cain, 17, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Taylor Ashante Nicole Maye, 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Brandon Charles Kockler, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $750.
Breanna Nicole Barrick, 20, Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Ricky Jay Reeves Jr., 38, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer.
Kevin Wayne Conner, 60, Westlake: Aggravated battery.
John Patrick Fontenot, 39, Iowa: Strangulation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; false imprisonment; child endangerment; contempt of court.
Latosha Antionette Marshall, 29, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense battery of a dating partner.
Allen Wayne Woodard, 39, Lake Charles: Forgery (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); identity theft between $300 and $500; bank fraud (2 charges); identity theft under $300.
Clyde Alfred Duhon, 36, Westlake: Aggravated battery.
John Adam Patterson, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
