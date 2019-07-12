Sulphur man sentenced to three years for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The office of United States Attorney David C. Joseph says that a Sulphur man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office James Bergeron, 29, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. on July 11, 2019.
Bergeron had previously pleaded guilty to this charge on April 11, 2019.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bergeron’s home in Sulphur on October 19, 2018 where they found a shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol. Bergeron was, at the time, a convicted felon and admitted that he owned and used the firearms.
Bergeron was previously convicted in a Texas federal court for bank robbery on September 26, 2013 and in a Judicial District Court in Calcasieu Parish for possession of methamphetamine on August 25, 2017.
The ATF, Lake Charles Police Department, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.
