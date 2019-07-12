Sports Person of the Week - Kevin Hardy

“I have no clue yet. There’s a lot of teams that have an interest and we’ll start to go into negations in a few weeks. But basketball is a global game, so a lot of countries have leagues. From Asia, South America, Europe, Australia. So, it’s not just Europe. There are leagues all over the world," said Kevin Hardy. "I could be placed anywhere in the world. It’s fun to see where I’m going to be spending my next few months, but you do get a little anxiety because I’m waiting to see where I’m going to go next.”