Preparations underway in Cameron Parish ahead of tropical storm Barry

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Officials in Cameron Parish are closely monitoring tropical storm Barry. East Cameron Parish remains under a hurricane watch with the entire parish under a tropical storm warning.
It was calm tonight but as Barry aims to make landfall early Saturday morning conditions are expected to change. Officials across the state and here in Cameron are making sure they are prepared for the worst.
“Well we started monitoring before it got to the gulf," said Danny Lavergne, Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director. "We are monitoring the weather conditions and so we started preparing the last few days and we advised the local residents to get all their evacuation preparations in order.”
As the Track of the storm becomes clearer with every update, the Cameron Parish OEP Is keeping a close watch on what impacts could be felt in Southwest Louisiana.
“Residents that live in RV campers, even trailer homes could, their subject to get any little damage from tropical storm force winds and these RVs are not tied down in these parks. They are encouraged to pull their RV out of the area,” said Lavergne.
While they hope for the best, they want Cameron Parish residents to prepare for the worst.
“So we decided to do voluntary evacuations, keep people on alert and to keep monitoring the situation and seek higher ground and stronger structures in case of the winds,” Lavergne said
There is still potential for tropical storm force winds and storm surge, but this isn’t anything new for Cameron Parish residents.
“We’re probably going to see some standing water along the roadways and highways but kind of lucky for us, we’ve experienced this several times so most of or structures are off the ground and elevated so we are not anticipating a lot of structural damage from water,” said Ashley Buller, Cameron OEP Assistant Director.
South Cameron Parish is still under that voluntary evacuation and officials say they’ll upgraded that to a mandatory evacuation if necessary. Cameron OEP is speaking with the National Weather Service tomorrow morning for the latest updates.
