Lake Charles man sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal firearm possession

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The office of United States Attorney David C. Joseph says that a Lake Charles man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Dane Darbonne, 29, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. on July 11, 2019.
Darbonne pleaded guilty to the charge on April 11, 2019.
Police say that Darbonne purchased a rifle from someone on August 10, 2018, and led Lake Charles police on a high-speed car chase the next day. Officers recovered the rifle from Darbonne’s vehicle after the chase ended.
Darbonne had previously been convicted for possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone, assault by drive-by-shooting, attempted manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine.
The ATF and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti prosecuted the case.
