Lacassine’s Carly Whittington re-classifies to 2019, signs with Alabama

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Author, Tom Peters once said, ‘If a window of opportunity appears, don’t pull down the shade.’ Lacassine golfer Carly Whittington followed that advice when she signed a golf scholarship with the Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday at the Koasati Pines Golf Course in Kinder.
“I went to 10 schools, and Alabama was actually the last school I visited. Whenever I walked on campus it just felt like I was at home,” Whittington said. “Alabama women’s golf is one of the best programs out there. They won the national title in 2012 and were runners up in 2017. [Mic Potter and Susan Rosenstiel] are two of the best coaches out there, so I am honored to be able to play for them.”
What makes Whittington’s story special is how she ended up signing this year and not in 2020. She was about to complete her junior year of high school when Alabama golf coach Mic Potter noticed something on her transcript.
“Coach Potter actually saw my transcript and that I only needed one more class to graduate early. I went ahead and took the test and passed it," said Whittington. "I was able to graduate early.”
Whittington has had a decorated high school career despite picking up the game just four years ago. In her freshman and sophomore seasons, she led Lacassine to back-to-back Division II state titles. This past year the Lady Cardinals fell well short of a three peat, however Whittington won the Division II individual state title after shooting a two-day total of 148.
Whittington said she accomplished all she set out to do in high school, and is ready to tackle the next set of obstacles between her and her dream, of playing professional golf.
“I want to be able to win. I have won two state championships with my team and I won an individual state championship this past year," said Whittington. "I love the atmosphere and I just want to be able to compete on a higher level and just keep living the dream.”
As for growing up in LSU Tiger country and having a grandfather who is an LSU graduate himself, Whittington said she’s taking the friendly ribbing in stride.
“At first it was quite different. I knew there was animosity between the two and it was crazy at first, but Roll Tide all the way."
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.