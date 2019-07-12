Lacassine’s Carly Whittington re-classifies to 2019, signs with Alabama

“I went to 10 schools, and Alabama was actually the last school I visited. Whenever I walked on campus it just felt like I was at home,” Whittington said. “Alabama women’s golf is one of the best programs out there. They won the national title in 2012 and were runners up in 2017. [Mic Potter and Susan Rosenstiel] are two of the best coaches out there, so I am honored to be able to play for them.”