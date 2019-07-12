Iowa man arrested for domestic abuse battery, child endangerment

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) -An Iowa man has been arrested for domestic abuse, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were dispatched to Iowa for a disturbance around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Ivey said deputies found visible marks and lacerations on her body. The woman was visibly shaken and receiveing attention from Acadian ambulance personnel, Ivey said.
An 18-month-old child was present in the room during the altercation, Ivey said.
Paul Evans Miller, 63, was arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Miller was transported and booked in the parish jail with no bond.
