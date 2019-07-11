CBS Sports ranks LSU at No. 4 in ‘Best of College Sports’ poll

LSU earned 183.75 points for football, according to the CBS Sports formula. The Tigers finished 10-3 overall, including a Fiesta Bowl win. LSU men’s basketball netted 128 points, finishing 28-7 overall and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU gymnastics accounted for 90 points after finishing No. 2 overall in the NCAA Championship. LSU softball and baseball earned 64 points. Both teams reached the Super Regionals. LSU’s total was 465.75.