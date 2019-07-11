CBS Sports ranks LSU at No. 4 in ‘Best of College Sports’ poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked as the No. 4 overall sports program for 2018-2019, according to CBS Sports.
The annual “Best in College Sports Award” was released Thursday.
LSU was No. 2 among all SEC teams. Kentucky finished first among Southeastern Conference teams and No. 2 overall. Michigan ranked No. 1 overall and Oklahoma finished third.
LSU earned 183.75 points for football, according to the CBS Sports formula. The Tigers finished 10-3 overall, including a Fiesta Bowl win. LSU men’s basketball netted 128 points, finishing 28-7 overall and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU gymnastics accounted for 90 points after finishing No. 2 overall in the NCAA Championship. LSU softball and baseball earned 64 points. Both teams reached the Super Regionals. LSU’s total was 465.75.
Michigan had 501.75 points, Kentucky finished with 494.25 points, and Oklahoma totaled 490.00.
LSU was the only school in the nation to win a bowl game, reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and have both its baseball and softball teams advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
