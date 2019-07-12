Cajun Navy Lake Charles mobilizing in preparation for Barry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When natural disasters hit in Louisiana, you can almost always count on seeing the Cajun Navy following behind first responders.
They work to assist in rescues, along with bringing supplies to hard-hit areas.
The Cajun Navy Lake Charles was mobilizing on Friday in preparation for Barry, loaded up with boats and supplies.
“We got a couple people going to Morgan City, we got a lot more people going to Denham Springs, Baton Rogue area," Mike Reid, the President of the Cajun Navy Lake Charles, said.
If you’re interested in donating supplies, they will be opening a warehouse in Youngsville on Sunday.
They say the biggest needs are things like food and water. Clothing is one item that should not be donated.
They also say if anyone is in need of their services this weekend, all they have to do is contact 911, and they’ll do the rest.
“Whenever you do that, it goes into a computer system that goes all over,” Reid said. “Of course, 911 is well connected, and they’re also connected with us.”
As for why they do it, risking their lives to save other during natural disasters, their answer is simple.
“Saving lives, I mean, it gives you a good heart feeling, I guess,” Carl Webb, the Vice President of Cajun Navy Lake Charles, said. “We do it because we love it.”
Reid also asked for people to be aware that fake Cajun Navies often pop up after storms.
He said if the first thing they ask you for is money, that’s a good indicator that they might not be legitimate.
He also said check to make sure that they have a 501(c)(3), meaning they’re a non-profit organization.
