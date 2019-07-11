Trash pickup will run as scheduled for Calcasieu and Lake Charles residents

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled in Calcasieu Parish and in the City of Lake Charles.
City transit routes will also run as normally scheduled.
City officials do advise residents, however, to bring their trash cans back in after they are emptied and to pick up any loose items in their yards as the area could see some strong wind gusts at times over the next several days.
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices will remain open for regular hours through the rest of the week.
Summer enrichment programs, summer camp at Drew Park and Camp AmeriCorps, as well as the City’s summer food program feeding sites will all be closed on Friday, July 12. This closure is in line with closures announced by the Calcasieu Parish School Board, impacting transportation and meal services for these programs.
In the most recent forecast information from the National Weather Service, Calcasieu Parish is not expected to experience any major effects from Tropical Storm Barry.
Dick Gremillion, Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, reminds residents to remain vigilant in case of any forecast changes, and to stay prepared throughout the hurricane season.
