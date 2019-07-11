Lacassine’s Whittington signs with Alabama

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - Lacassine alum Carly Whittington made it official with Alabama on Thursday as the Division II individual state champion signed a golf scholarship with the Tide.
“Alabama was actually the tenth school that I visited,” Whittington admitted. “Whenever I walked on campus it just felt like I was at home. Alabama women’s golf is one of the best programs out there so I’m honored to be able to play for them.”
What makes the achievement more impressive is that Whittington was a junior in high school just two months ago. After realizing she had the credits to graduate, she’s leaving the Lake Area one year early to chase her dream.
“Coach Potter actually saw my transcript that I only needed one more class to graduate early," said Whittington. "I went ahead and took the test and passed it. I was able to graduate early.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.