Grocery store items in stock across SWLA

Alcohol sales up in Cameron Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Sophia Landry | July 11, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 1:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents across Southwest Louisiana are gathering supplies from grocery stores to prepare for Tropical Storm Barry.

7News reached out to area grocery stores to find out what items they have in stock.

While the projected storm tracks are now moving east, some stores say they are still increasing their stocks in case Southwest Louisiana sees an influx of evacuees. Store employees say they expect water and bread to continue selling fast through the weekend.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, these are the current items stores have in stock:

Lake Charles Neighborhood Walmart

  • Water: In stock (Limited; selling fast)
  • Bread: In Stock
  • Canned foods: Low in stock
  • Batteries: In Stock
  • Milk: In Stock

Walmart on Nelson Road

  • Water: In stock (Limited; selling fast)
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Sam’s Club

  • Water: Selling fast but in stock
  • Bread: Selling fast but in stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Market Basket 3rd Ave.

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Market Basket on Ryan Street

  • Water: In Stock
  • Bread: Low in stock
  • Canned foods: In Stock
  • Batteries: In Stock
  • Milk: In Stock

Market Basket in Moss Bluff

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: Low in stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In Stock
  • Milk: In Stock

Kroger in Lake Charles

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In Stock
  • Milk: In Stock

Kroger in Sulphur

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In Stock
  • Milk: In Stock

Rouse’s in Moss Bluff

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock (ravioli selling well but in stock)
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Market Basket in Westlake

  • Water: Selling fast but in stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: (Manager not sure; says they should still have plenty)
  • Milk: In stock

Walmart in Sulphur

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Misse’s Grocery in Sulphur

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Brookshire Brothers in Sulphur

  • Water: Out of stock, but they are getting a delivery at 3 p.m.
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Market Basket in Iowa

  • Water: Low in stock, but another shipment is coming soon.
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Brown’s Grocery in Hackberry

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

Brown’s Grocery in Grand Lake

  • Water: In stock
  • Bread: In stock
  • Canned foods: In stock
  • Batteries: In stock
  • Milk: In stock

