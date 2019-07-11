Grocery store items in stock across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents across Southwest Louisiana are gathering supplies from grocery stores to prepare for Tropical Storm Barry.
7News reached out to area grocery stores to find out what items they have in stock.
While the projected storm tracks are now moving east, some stores say they are still increasing their stocks in case Southwest Louisiana sees an influx of evacuees. Store employees say they expect water and bread to continue selling fast through the weekend.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, these are the current items stores have in stock:
Lake Charles Neighborhood Walmart
- Water: In stock (Limited; selling fast)
- Bread: In Stock
- Canned foods: Low in stock
- Batteries: In Stock
- Milk: In Stock
Walmart on Nelson Road
- Water: In stock (Limited; selling fast)
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Sam’s Club
- Water: Selling fast but in stock
- Bread: Selling fast but in stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Market Basket 3rd Ave.
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Market Basket on Ryan Street
- Water: In Stock
- Bread: Low in stock
- Canned foods: In Stock
- Batteries: In Stock
- Milk: In Stock
Market Basket in Moss Bluff
- Water: In stock
- Bread: Low in stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In Stock
- Milk: In Stock
Kroger in Lake Charles
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In Stock
- Milk: In Stock
Kroger in Sulphur
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In Stock
- Milk: In Stock
Rouse’s in Moss Bluff
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock (ravioli selling well but in stock)
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Market Basket in Westlake
- Market Basket
- Water: Selling fast but in stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: (Manager not sure; says they should still have plenty)
- Milk: In stock
Walmart in Sulphur
- Walmart
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Misse’s Grocery in Sulphur
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Brookshire Brothers in Sulphur
- Water: Out of stock, but they are getting a delivery at 3 p.m.
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Market Basket in Iowa
- Water: Low in stock, but another shipment is coming soon.
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Brown’s Grocery in Hackberry
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Brown’s Grocery in Grand Lake
- Water: In stock
- Bread: In stock
- Canned foods: In stock
- Batteries: In stock
- Milk: In stock
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.