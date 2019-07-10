Woman arrested again for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that it has arrested Ivella Braxton again after receiving new information that Braxton allegedly had sexual intercourse with another juvenile at Boys Village before her initial arrest.
Braxton had previously been arrested on April 2, 2019 for 4 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, malfeasance in office, sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner, and accessory after the fact.
On July 2, 2019 detectives say they received information that Braxton also allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year old in February while he was being housed at Boys Village.
.Judge Guy Bradberry signed a warrant on July 3, with a set bond of $400,000 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, malfeasance in office, and sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner.
Braxton was booked back into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 9.
Detective Larry Cormier is the lead investigator on this case.
