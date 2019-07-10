TROPICAL UPDATE: Gulf storm threat still increasing for the Louisiana coastline by Saturday

The better of the scenarios would be for the storm to make a landfall east of our area which would leave Southwest Louisiana on the drier back quadrant of the storm and mean no storm surge or flooding, but there will be a fine line on where that occurs. So while there is still the potential for a forecast bust, keep in mind that until computer models get a grip on what’s going on, nothing is off the table of just yet on where future Barry could affect, anywhere from SE Texas to SE Louisiana, as our coastline is not that large in the grand scheme of where models attempt to predict an exact landfall 3 days into the future.