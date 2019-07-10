TROPICAL UPDATE: Gulf storm threat still increasing for the Louisiana coastline by Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring an area of disturbed weather off the Florida Panhandle, giving this area of interest a 90% chance of tropical formation over the next 2 days, with a landfall likely by Saturday somewhere along the coastline of Louisiana as either a strong tropical storm or possibly even category one hurricane. It would become Barry once named.
A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly out into the developing storm later today to gather critical weather data that should help better fine-tune the suite of tropical models that are being used to forecast this threat to our coast, with some models continuing to pull the storm inland over south-central Louisiana while others show a possibility the storm remains over water a little longer and possibly comes ashore across Southwest Louisiana as the stronger of the two options.
Wednesday evening runs of the American GFS and European ECMWF models still offering differing solutions for landfall, so even though the track error may be smaller, it’s enough that could mean major impacts to Southwest Louisiana or little to no impacts at all depending on the storms ultimate landfall location this weekend.
This means getting your supplies, gassing up now, and being ready to move to higher ground if you live in a flood prone area. There will continue to be deviations in track by 20, 50 or even 100 miles where the center could make landfall between now and Saturday, and anywhere east of the eye could experience copious amounts of rainfall in excess of 15 to 20 inches locally.
As I said already this week, flooding continues to remain the biggest concern, but a strengthening storm into potentially a category 1 hurricane means the wind and surge threat would heighten in areas east of the eye and a wind threat for any location close to the eyewall even on the west side. We just don’t know exactly which parishes or towns that will be at this point.
With new computer model updates coming out later this afternoon and again this evening, those updates should give our forecast a bit more confidence in leaning one way or the other, but until a named storm develops with a closed circulation at the surface, models will continue to struggle with plotting an accurate landfall position which is still around 72 hours away.
Again, this is not to scare you, nor would it be the first time our area has dealt with a landfalling hurricane, but don’t dismiss the threat that exists from this storm. We don’t have the ability to wait until the last minute to prepare with our population boom and an interstate system already attenuating traffic flow with the bridge work on I-210.
The better of the scenarios would be for the storm to make a landfall east of our area which would leave Southwest Louisiana on the drier back quadrant of the storm and mean no storm surge or flooding, but there will be a fine line on where that occurs. So while there is still the potential for a forecast bust, keep in mind that until computer models get a grip on what’s going on, nothing is off the table of just yet on where future Barry could affect, anywhere from SE Texas to SE Louisiana, as our coastline is not that large in the grand scheme of where models attempt to predict an exact landfall 3 days into the future.
In summary, continue to take your hurricane preparedness actions today, be aware of the forecast and potential changes to could bring greater impacts to our area by this weekend, but hope the track continues to shift east today so that our portion of the state is spared the worst. We just have to wait and see for now.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
