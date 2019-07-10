SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2019.

Jarvis Jamol Reynaud, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); obstruction of justice; money laundering; parole detainer.

Adrienne Maree Granger, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Triston Terrell Johnson, 23, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Trevor Paul Dubroc, 29, Basile: Strangulation; child endangerment; contempt of court.

Christopher Dale Owens, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Lakieth Diurell Morrow, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, and possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, and possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; parole detainer.

Edward Louis Zachary, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richelle Diane Kibodeaux, 50, Sulphur: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Craig Nicholas Lafleur, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Christopher Michael Sutton, 45, Westlake: Third offense possession of synthetic marijuana; probation violation.

Andrea Jamal Gallien, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Deandre Carlos Johnson, 25, Westlake: Contempt of court (4 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Kenneth Steven Raimer, 52, Iowa: Obscenity (3 charges); harassment.

Cassandra Santerell Davis, 37, Houston, TX: Simple escape.

Dusti Denee Fontenot, 26, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Duane Wyatt Humphrey, 41, Crowley: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Blane Ray Demeritt Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; prohibited Schedule II act; contempt of court (3 charges).

Ivan Valazquez-Lopez, 27, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).

Olier Torres-Riascos, 45, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).

Ivella Marie Braxton, 31, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; sexual conduct with a prisoner.

Terrance Dewayne Haywood, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; attempted second degree murder.

Nathin Glen Martin, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Allen Roy Sittig Jr., 47, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield.

Khadijah Denae Jones, 25, Cameron: Contempt of court; child desertion; aggravated flight from an officer.

Damien Arnez Prater, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Derrell James Atkins, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.

Randall Charles Dewitt, 53, Lake Charles: Simple battery; unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling.

Benjamin Dylan Rees, 27, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.

