Potential Tropical Cyclone Two set to strengthen into a hurricane prior to landfall Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Advisories have begun on newly designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a cone of error for landfall on Saturday stretching from New Orleans to Houston along the Gulf Coast.
Impacts will be far reaching with this storm regardless of strength with widespread inland flooding as rainfall amounts of 10 to 15+ inches will be likely east of where the center comes ashore.
A Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect from the Mouth of the Mississippi River west to Morgan City and further watches or warnings will be necessary as the storm gets closer to landfall.
A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly out into the developing storm later today to gather critical weather data that should help better fine tune the suite of tropical models that are being used to forecast this threat to our coast, with some models continuing to pull the storm inland over south-central Louisiana while others show a possibility the storm remains over water a little longer and possibly comes ashore across Southwest Louisiana as a hurricane.
The projected path shows strengthening to a category one hurricane prior to landfall Saturday evening and remaining a weaker hurricane inland through Sunday morning. Proximity to the eye will not only dictate who sees those hurricane conditions, but also what areas see storm surge as locations west of the eye will not experience this surge or torrent of rain.
While there is still considerable uncertainty on point of landfall, you should be getting your supplies, gassing up now, and being ready to move to higher ground if you live in a flood prone area.
There will continue to be deviations in track by 20, 50 or even 100 miles where the center could make landfall between now and Saturday.
To repeat, flooding continues to remain the biggest concern, and this threat should not be discounted regardless of the storm strength or category.
Continue to monitor updates on-air and online as the First Alert Weather Team keeps you updated throughout the storm.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.