Man arrested for allegedly shooting at minors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says that a man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at several people including two minors and a home.
Department Spokeswoman, Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux, says that officers were called to Tousand Street on May 18, 2019, in regards to a disturbance. While on the phone with the 911 caller, police say gunshots could be heard over the phone.
After officers arrived, they investigated the scene and say that they identified Terrance Haywood as the suspect.
Police say that Haywood shot a firearm numerous times at two juveniles who were walking in the neighborhood.
They also say that when a witness nearby tried to intervene Haywood began shooting at the witness and a the witness’ home nearby which had people inside it.
Haywood was found on July 9, 2019 where he was arrested in Westlake by the Calcasieu Parish Warrants Division.
He has been into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Haywood’s bond was set at $850,000.
