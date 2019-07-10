Man arrested after drive-by shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man after a drive-by shooting.
Officers responded to the shooting on June 4, 2019 on Earnest Street.
During their investigation detectives learned that several people had fired on each other resulting in one person sustaining a minor gunshot wound which was treated at a local hospital.
Detectives say that one suspect, Metron Craft, 39, was identified from the shooting.
An arrest warrant was issued for Craft for assault by drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
When detectives placed Craft into a crime database on July 8, 2019, they learned that he had been arrested in Houston, Texas and is currently awaiting extradition by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Craft’s bond has been set at $750,000 by Judge Guy Bradberry.
