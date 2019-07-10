LSU football announces SEC Media Days attendees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be joined by quarterback Joe Burrow, center Lloyd Cushenberry, and All-American defensive back Grant Delpit when the Tigers take their turn at SEC Media Day next Monday in Hoover, Ala.
SEC Media Days start Monday, July 15 and runs through Thursday, July, 18. LSU will be paired with the Florida Gators in the afternoon session on Monday.
Orgeron will be entering his third full season as head coach of the Tigers, he guided the team to 10-3 overall mark and a No. 6 final ranking a year ago. LSU beat previously undefeated and No. 7 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl for its first New Year’s Six bowl victory since the new format was adopted in 2014. The Tigers also had their first 10-win season since 2013 and its first Top 10 final ranking since 2011.
Burrow, the returning quarterback for the Tigers is coming off of a record-breaking season, one that saw him set school marks for plays in a season (507), rushing TDs by a quarterback in a season (7), consecutive passes without an interception (158), pass attempts in a season (379), touchdowns responsible for in a game (6 vs. Texas A&M), and passing touchdowns in a bowl game (4 vs. UCF).
The senior quarterback is also the first player in LSU history to throw 2,500 yards and rush for at least 350 yards in a season.
Delpit is coming off of an outstanding sophomore season as he became just the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. Delpit led the SEC in interceptions (5) and finished second in the league in passes defended (14) a year ago.
The All-American defensive back has already been named to several preseason All-America teams heading into the 2019 season.
Cushenberry enters his second season as the starting center for the Tigers after filling in for all 13 games a year ago. The center was one of only four offensive players to start in every game in 2018.
Cushenberry enters 2019 as a candidate for the Rimington Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top center.
