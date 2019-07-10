Louisiana Workforce Commission announces assistance for laid off Waitr employees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has announced information and orientation sessions for workers who were recently laid off by Waitr in Lake Charles and Lafayette.
Information covered at the sessions will include re-employment services, re-employment assistance, unemployment insurance, job-search tools, and materials.
Below are the session times and dates:
- Lafayette: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at the Lafayette American Job Center located at 706 E. Vermillion Street, Lafayette.
- Lake Charles: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center located at 2000 Moeling Street, Lake Charles.
Waitr laid off multiple employees in Lake Charles and Lafayette between July 18 and July 13.
