Hurricane season preparedness tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you don’t have a safety checklist for hurricane season in our area we have a quick guide on how to prepare.
For more information on how to prepare for severe weather events visit www.getagameplan.org
And for up to date information make sure you download our weather app on your phone.
Before the Storm
- Make sure your vehicle is gassed up.
- Make sure you have some non-perishable food and water.
- Fill your prescriptions if you have them.
- Pick up some extra cash to have on hand.
- Restock or make sure you have a first aid kit.
- Make sure you know the location of emergency shelters.
During the Storm
- Stay home if possible.
- Keep of the streets and keep driving to a minimum.
- If you have to drive, avoid flooded areas.
- Never travel through high water along roadways.
- Never use a generator indoors or in an enclosed space.
After the Storm
- Avoid flooded areas.
- Don’t allow children to play in flood waters.
- Don’t drive around barricades.
If you don’t already have a emergency supply kit here are some things that you’ll need to have:
- One gallon of water per person per day.
- First Aid kit
- Flashlights and batteries.
- Credit Card and cash on hand.
- Any prescriptions you might have.
- A cell phone and a charger.
- Any special items you might need for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.
- Pet supplies.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.