Former McNeese golfer Robert MacIntyre paired with Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy at Scottish Open

LAKE CHARLES – Former McNeese golfer and 2015 Louisiana and Southland Conference Freshman of the Year Robert MacIntyre will fulfill a life-long dream of playing in 148thOpen Championships July 18-21 at the Royal Portush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
MacIntyre will become the first-ever McNeese golfer to play in one of the four PGATour major tournaments.
But prior to The Open, the Oban, Scotland native will be paired with two of the PGA’s greats in Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in the first two rounds of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open that gets underway on Thursday.
With that grouping, there’s now doubt MacIntyre will be showcased frequently on the Golf Channel, which will broadcast the tournament.
“It’s going to be a thrill to be chatting with them down the fairways talking golf,” MacIntyre told The Herald on Tuesday. “It’s another step in the progression of my golf career and hopefully it keeps going the way it’s going and I can maybe battle with these guys down the line. I suppose people are seeing that I’ve been doing well so this draw is like, ‘well done, here you are’.”
MacIntyre made his European Tour debut last November at the Hong Kong Open and finished tied for 57th at 1-under par.
Since then, he’s competed in 16 other tournaments, making the cut in all but three, and has a second place finish at the Made in Denmark and tied for second place at the Betfred British Masters.
He’s won nearly $900-thousand in less than a year’s time, is ranked 18th in the European Tour Race to Dubai rankings, and currently has a No. 139 world ranking.
“I’m a young up-and-comer,” said MacIntyre. “I’m not the finished article, far from it. I’m only 22 years old so it’s about learning from these guys and hopefully, when I’m their age, I can be one of them.”
MacIntyre, McIlroy and Fowler are scheduled to tee off Thursday at 7:40 a.m. Lake Charles time.
