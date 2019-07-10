FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Closure announced for intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Coach Williams Drive

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A closure has been announced for the intersection of Coach Williams Drive and Old Spanish Trail beginning on July 15.
The closure is estimated to last 120 days for the construction of a new roundabout.
Detour options are below:
- Old Spanish Trail traffic heading west will have to detour south on Coach Williams Drive at the intersection to East Napoleon, then travel north on North Post Oak Road.
- Eastbound traffic on Old Spanish Trail will detour on Post Oak Road to East Napoleon, then north on Coach Williams Drive.
- Traffic north of Old Spanish Trail heading south on Coach Williams Drive will have to detour on Junius Street to Old Spanish Trail, then travel west to Post Oak Road, then to East Napoleon Street.
Detour signs will be posted. A temporary detour road has been constructed for northbound and southbound traffic to help ease congestion.
The construction timeline is weather dependent.
