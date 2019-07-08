DLS RB Montrell Johnson looking to best 2018 record-breaking season

“I wouldn’t trade him for anybody, just the type of kid he is. Outside the football field, just the way he attacks the classroom, attacks the day. There’s not a person that’s going to say a negative thing about him from a teacher in the school, to a student who walks through. That’s what part of makes him special. In the weight room, we have a lot of guys who work hard, he’s one of them. On the football field, he just turns it on,” said Manale.