Curtis, Karr, and Easton only Louisiana schools in High School Football America Preseason 100

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High School Football America released their preseason top 100, and Curtis, Karr, and Easton were in that number.
John Curtis, the defending Division I champ, is preseason ranked No. 20 in the country. The Patriots return their starting quarterback in 2019, Collin Guggenheim. Curtis is led on defense by Tulane commit Angelo Anderson.
Karr, winners of three straight Class 4A titles, checked in at No. 51. The Cougars also return their QB1, senior Leonard Kelly.
Curtis and Karr meet up in week 1 of the regular season.
Warren Easton, the Class 4A runner-up, opens at No. 65 in the poll. Quarterback Lance LeGendre now suits up for the University of Maryland, but the Eagles still have the services of Ashaad Johnson at the running back spot. Johnson recently changed his last name from Clayton.
Mater Dei out of California currently holds the top spot in the rankings.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.