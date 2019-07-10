Company issues voluntary recall of hamburger, hot dog buns for potential choking hazard

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WECT) - The Carolinas are involved in a voluntary recall issued for hamburger and hot dog buns, along with other foods from Flowers Foods, Inc.
The company said the recall is because of the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production and could cause a choking hazard.
The recalled products were distributed under a variety of brand names in 18 states, including North and South Carolina.
Various brand names of the products include Clover Valley, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Nature’s Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Food Depot, Sunbeam and Wonder.
No related illnesses or injuries have been reported.
Click here for a full list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.