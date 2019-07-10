Closings and Cancellations

July 10, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 5:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -

CLOSINGS

  • State Offices in 32 parishes will be closed on Friday. Those closures include offices in Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish.
  • The Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed on July 13.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

  • McNeese State University - Campus closed Fruday, all activities canceled through Sunday.
  • Calcasieu Parish Schools - All schools and facilities closed on Friday
  • Diocese of Lake Charles and Catholic Schools - Schools and offices closed on Friday
  • Lake Charles Charter Academy - Closed Friday
  • Southwest LA Charter Academy - Closed Friday
  • Lake Charles College Prep - Closed Friday
  • Cameron Parish Schools - Schools and facilities closed Thursday and Friday
  • St. Nicholas Center for Children
  • Lion’s Den Daycare in Vinton closed Friday.
  • Hayleigh’s Childcare - Closed Friday

CANCELLATIONS

  • ACT Testing - Saturday test at LaGrange is canceled
  • ACT Testing - Saturday test at McNeese is canceled. Rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org.
  • ACT Testing - Saturday test at Pitkin High School is canceled. Rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org.
  • Sulphur Special City Council Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Reality Check class scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
  • Summer enrichment programs, and summer camp at Drew Park and Camp AmeriCorps, as well as all feeding sites well all be closed on Friday, July 12.
  • Lake Charles Ward 3 swim meets are cancelled for Saturday, July 13.

RESCHEDULED

  • Ainsley’s Angels Roll With the Wind Sunset 5K - changed to Saturday July 20th - call 337-802-4181 for details.

