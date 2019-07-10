Closings and Cancellations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
- State Offices in 32 parishes will be closed on Friday. Those closures include offices in Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish.
- The Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
- Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed on July 13.
- McNeese State University - Campus closed Fruday, all activities canceled through Sunday.
- Calcasieu Parish Schools - All schools and facilities closed on Friday
- Diocese of Lake Charles and Catholic Schools - Schools and offices closed on Friday
- Lake Charles Charter Academy - Closed Friday
- Southwest LA Charter Academy - Closed Friday
- Lake Charles College Prep - Closed Friday
- Cameron Parish Schools - Schools and facilities closed Thursday and Friday
- St. Nicholas Center for Children
- Lion’s Den Daycare in Vinton closed Friday.
- Hayleigh’s Childcare - Closed Friday
- ACT Testing - Saturday test at LaGrange is canceled
- ACT Testing - Saturday test at McNeese is canceled. Rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org.
- ACT Testing - Saturday test at Pitkin High School is canceled. Rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org.
- Sulphur Special City Council Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Reality Check class scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
- Summer enrichment programs, and summer camp at Drew Park and Camp AmeriCorps, as well as all feeding sites well all be closed on Friday, July 12.
- Lake Charles Ward 3 swim meets are cancelled for Saturday, July 13.
- Ainsley’s Angels Roll With the Wind Sunset 5K - changed to Saturday July 20th - call 337-802-4181 for details.
