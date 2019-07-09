TROPICAL UPDATE: Paying attention to a possible Gulf storm later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you’ve probably already heard, a tropical threat looms in the Gulf this week, with now a near 100% certainty that a low pressure will take on tropical characteristics over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely becoming a tropical depression by Wednesday or Thursday and further strengthening to our second named storm of the season, Barry, before some sort of landfall by this weekend over the northwestern or western Gulf Coast with an exact track still to be determined.
While there are plenty of uncertainties that will likely remain in place, likely up until some sort of landfall this weekend, our area needs to begin preparing even if the brunt of the effects miss Southwest Louisiana. Consider this a fire drill you’ll be thankful you didn’t ignore.
The legacy this storm will likely leave is way too much rain that could result in a significant localized flooding threat in the heavy rain bands that move along all of the South Louisiana. Pinpointing exactly which parishes will receive the most rain is all but impossible at this point, but it’s never a good thing to have a tropical system of any magnitude paralleling the entire coast, potentially strengthening along the way.
Despite the uncertainties in the forecast, Southwest Louisiana, as should all of coastal Louisiana, be preparing for impacts possible as early as Friday, but most likely Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast with an approach to SW LA or SE TX remains in place with regards to timing. The formal tropical advisories could begin to be issued for parts of southeastern Louisiana later tonight or tomorrow and be extended to our part of the state by Thursday to give the proper preparation time.
Intensity remains the weakest part of tropical forecasts, while track forecasts have significantly improved over the past several years. Looking at storms over the past couple of years, rapid intensification is the biggest worry and uncertainty from any Gulf system, and this storm will continue to pose challenges in nailing down an exact intensity. Therefore, our area should be prepared for anything from a tropical depression to even a Category 1 hurricane to be possible by Saturday as the system approaches landfall.
Storm surge could also be a threat to our area if the landfall is to the west of Louisiana before curving northward, which means coastal parishes would be even more susceptible to flooding. Rainfall totals could exceed 12+ inches in the right front quadrant of the storm’s path, so it’s very important that you pay close attention to the forecast as we continue to focus in on the exact track it takes over the coming days, when and if Barry develops.
There is still plenty of time and wiggle-room for the storm to still have minimal impacts to our area, but the fleeting window of time for our area to remain unconcerned is lessening by the day, so we need to be prepared, even if we manage to miss the brunt of the effects.
Now is the time to review your hurricane plan, go over your homeowner’s insurance deductibles for named storms, fueling up well ahead of the scramble, have a supply of bottled water, and refresh your evacuation route if unfamiliar.
This is still a developing weather set-up and until later forecasts are issued, let these things sink in and give thought to how prepared you already are or whether you need to step up your readiness!
The KPLC First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this situation, and bring you the best forecast possible, hopefully one that does not mean major impacts to Southwest Louisiana, but until we are certain of that, stay weather aware!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
